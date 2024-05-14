Brokers Set Expectations for Kelly Services, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kelly Services in a report issued on Monday, May 13th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kelly Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Kelly Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services Price Performance

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.05. Kelly Services has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $784.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of Kelly Services

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.38. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Kelly Services by 299.7% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Kelly Services during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $317,520.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,152.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $317,520.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at $809,152.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $481,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,267.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.