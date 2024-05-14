Brokers Set Expectations for Virios Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIRI)

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Virios Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Virios Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Virios Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.
Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01.
Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.
