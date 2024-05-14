Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the April 15th total of 3,210,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 595,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 86,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE BEP opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $19.92 and a 52 week high of $32.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -308.69%.

BEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on BEP

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.