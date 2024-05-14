BurgerFi International (BFI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 15th. BurgerFi International has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.47 million during the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 34.41%.

BurgerFi International Stock Performance

NASDAQ BFI opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73. BurgerFi International has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.06.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants under BurgerFi and Anthony's brand name in the United States. It operates through BurgerFi and Anthony's segments. The company's restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine; and pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

