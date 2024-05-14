BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) versus KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Head to Head Analysis

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) and BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KORE Group and BuzzFeed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get KORE Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORE Group $276.61 million 0.23 -$167.04 million ($1.93) -0.40 BuzzFeed $252.68 million 0.29 -$88.58 million ($2.52) -0.79

BuzzFeed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KORE Group. BuzzFeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KORE Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

57.5% of KORE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of BuzzFeed shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of KORE Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of BuzzFeed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

KORE Group has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BuzzFeed has a beta of 3.1, meaning that its share price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KORE Group and BuzzFeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORE Group -60.39% -85.34% -14.75% BuzzFeed -30.13% -56.18% -16.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for KORE Group and BuzzFeed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORE Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 BuzzFeed 0 0 0 0 N/A

KORE Group currently has a consensus price target of $2.94, indicating a potential upside of 262.78%. Given KORE Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe KORE Group is more favorable than BuzzFeed.

About KORE Group

(Get Free Report)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the business market. The company's products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services. It serves customers in healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing sectors. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About BuzzFeed

(Get Free Report)

BuzzFeed, Inc., a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content. It also provides display, programmatic, and video advertising on its owned and operated sites and applications. BuzzFeed, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for KORE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.