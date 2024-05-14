BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

BWX Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. BWX Technologies has a payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BWX Technologies to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWXT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.85. 31,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,098. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $107.18. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.72 and its 200 day moving average is $86.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $603.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.92 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWXT

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.