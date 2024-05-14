Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

CDNS stock opened at $284.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.23. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.92 and a 52-week high of $327.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.11.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total transaction of $463,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,316.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total value of $463,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,316.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,375,208.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,066 shares of company stock valued at $52,199,975 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

