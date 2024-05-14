Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.18

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.18 and last traded at C$2.14, with a volume of 474122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CXB shares. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calibre Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.49.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of C$1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.07.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of C$206.40 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.219591 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

