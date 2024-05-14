Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) PT Raised to $108.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.21% from the stock’s previous close.

CPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lowered Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.36.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CPT

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

NYSE CPT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.71. The company had a trading volume of 185,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.82. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 235,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after buying an additional 156,985 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $6,966,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.