Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) PT Raised to $109.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPT. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.94.

Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.81. 142,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,681. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.82. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $114.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 90.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

