Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$90.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$96.50 to C$90.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GRT.UN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Laurentian raised their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$87.70.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 97.06%.
Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.
