Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Target Price to $26.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PRVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Privia Health Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.67.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

PRVA opened at $17.99 on Friday. Privia Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average is $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.93, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $440.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.81 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.11%. Privia Health Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Privia Health Group news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 13,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $247,977.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,145.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 13,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $247,977.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,145.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $69,889.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 262,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,660,697.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,390 shares of company stock valued at $897,700. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,400,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,327,000 after purchasing an additional 121,701 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,399,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,779,000 after buying an additional 804,304 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,656,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,104,000 after buying an additional 45,639 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,505,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,621,000 after acquiring an additional 111,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,725,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,697,000 after acquiring an additional 47,643 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

