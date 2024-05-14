Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the April 15th total of 1,478,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 63.9 days.

Shares of CDUAF stock opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $29.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.77.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

