Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$35.43.

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

TSE:CU traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$31.96. 18,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,877. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.88. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of C$28.13 and a one year high of C$39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.99. The firm has a market cap of C$6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.02. Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of C$974.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3387215 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.453 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.68%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Utilities

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. sold 50,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.77, for a total value of C$1,544,530.92. Corporate insiders own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

