Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Trading Up 15.2 %
USAT stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.90. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The company has a market cap of $479.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 2.25.
About Cantaloupe
