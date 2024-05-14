Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Price Target to $10.00

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADMA. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $8.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -439.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 1.86. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $9.02.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. ADMA Biologics had a positive return on equity of 17.24% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steve Elms sold 183,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $1,099,878.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,577,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,490,095.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 639,895 shares of company stock worth $3,927,169. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 87.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 242,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 113,184 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 22.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,204,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 224,696 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 20.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,892,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,514,000 after purchasing an additional 840,761 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter worth $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 417.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 75,213 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

