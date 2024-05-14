Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,517,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,175 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.52% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $45,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 513,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,319,000 after purchasing an additional 95,468 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 151,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 522,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,590,000 after purchasing an additional 61,365 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,340,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.01. 1,351,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,688. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average is $30.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $33.04.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

