Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 219,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.22% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,985,000. Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $717,000. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.14.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.