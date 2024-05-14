Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.22

Posted by on May 14th, 2024

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXUGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.22 and last traded at $26.22, with a volume of 40762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGXU. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 304,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after buying an additional 47,923 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,078,000. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 526,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.