Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.22

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.22 and last traded at $26.22, with a volume of 40762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGXU. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 304,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after buying an additional 47,923 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,078,000. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 526,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

