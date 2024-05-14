Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) PT Set at C$8.00 by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.00 price objective on Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CJ. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.50.

Cardinal Energy Price Performance

Shares of CJ stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$6.86. The company had a trading volume of 586,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.96. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of C$5.75 and a 12-month high of C$7.96.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$148.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.60 million. Cardinal Energy had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Energy will post 0.7752809 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cardinal Energy news, Senior Officer David Kelly sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total transaction of C$50,214.75. In other news, Senior Officer David Kelly sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total value of C$50,214.75. Also, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 27,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$188,670.60. 23.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

