Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Short Interest Update

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 328,100 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the April 15th total of 275,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 391,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CRDL stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $2.21. 139,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,585. Cardiol Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.25. The company has a market cap of $150.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cardiol Therapeutics stock. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its position in Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,673 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC owned about 0.15% of Cardiol Therapeutics worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

