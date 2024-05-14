CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised CareDx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.75.

CareDx Stock Performance

CareDx stock opened at $14.98 on Monday. CareDx has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $15.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.97). CareDx had a negative net margin of 66.59% and a negative return on equity of 55.08%. The business had revenue of $65.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CareDx will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in CareDx by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 276,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 20,480 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,024,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,172,000 after purchasing an additional 87,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 50,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 25,795 shares in the last quarter.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

