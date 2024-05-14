Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) PT Raised to C$14.00

Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.
Caribbean Utilities Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of CUP.U stock traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.06. The company has a market cap of C$533.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.45. Caribbean Utilities has a one year low of C$10.54 and a one year high of C$14.35.
Caribbean Utilities Company Profile
