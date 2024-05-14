Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) PT Raised to C$14.00

Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Caribbean Utilities Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CUP.U stock traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.06. The company has a market cap of C$533.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.45. Caribbean Utilities has a one year low of C$10.54 and a one year high of C$14.35.

Caribbean Utilities Company Profile

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the electricity generation, transmission, and distribution activities in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2018, it operated diesel generating units with an installed generating capacity of 161 megawatts; and 8 transformer substations with approximately 441 miles of land-based high-voltage transmission and distribution lines, and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cable.

