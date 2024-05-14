Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Carlisle Companies worth $13,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $645,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,504,388 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

CSL stock traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $417.87. The stock had a trading volume of 128,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,304. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $205.10 and a 12-month high of $420.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $383.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CSL. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

