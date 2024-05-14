Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1872 per share on Friday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a boost from Carrefour’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Carrefour Stock Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:CRRFY traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $3.69. 93,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,017. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Carrefour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA engages in the operation of stores that offer food and non-food products in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations.

