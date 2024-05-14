Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives $312.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $312.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CASY. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CASY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.8 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $340.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.31. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $212.50 and a 52 week high of $340.59. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.