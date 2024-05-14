Castelnau Group (LON:CGL) Hits New 12-Month High at $80.00

Castelnau Group Limited (LON:CGL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 80 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.00), with a volume of 6243 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.50 ($0.99).

Castelnau Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 76.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £254.91 million, a PE ratio of -2,666.67 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62, a quick ratio of 40.25 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Castelnau Group Company Profile

Castelnau Group Limited operates as an investment company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

