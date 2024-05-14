Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Short Interest Update

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,820,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the April 15th total of 12,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $250,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 4.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 101,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 16.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,370,000 after acquiring an additional 52,576 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.35.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $356.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $174.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $353.59 and its 200 day moving average is $307.12. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $205.60 and a twelve month high of $382.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 21.79 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

