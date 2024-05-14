CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,331,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,568,000 after buying an additional 20,345 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,315,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,513,000 after acquiring an additional 41,472 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CDW by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,196,000 after buying an additional 33,235 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CDW by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,016,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $205,014,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 2.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,152 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW stock opened at $222.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.77 and a 200-day moving average of $230.39. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $167.57 and a 12-month high of $263.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

CDW declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

