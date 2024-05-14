Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.63.

CLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Celestica alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Celestica

Celestica Stock Down 3.5 %

Institutional Trading of Celestica

Celestica stock opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the first quarter valued at about $796,000. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Celestica by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 41,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 26,932 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Celestica by 0.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,331,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,643,000 after purchasing an additional 64,658 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter worth $7,504,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.