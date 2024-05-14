CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities upgraded shares of CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

CEMATRIX Stock Performance

Shares of CVE CVX traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.36. 123,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,087. CEMATRIX has a 52 week low of C$0.18 and a 52 week high of C$0.45. The company has a market cap of C$48.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Get CEMATRIX alerts:

CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$19.55 million for the quarter. CEMATRIX had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 4.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMATRIX will post 0.0229277 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMATRIX Company Profile

CEMATRIX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the sale and onsite production of cellular concrete for various applications in the infrastructure, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. Its cellular concrete products are used as lightweight backfill for MSE walls, bridge approach fills, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; insulation material for oil and gas facility slabs, roadways, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and grout, such as tunnel grouting, annular pipe grout, and pipe abandonment, as well as flowable fills applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CEMATRIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMATRIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.