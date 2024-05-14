Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.85

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 78924 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGAU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CGAU

Centerra Gold Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.0518 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -56.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,034,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,601 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 10,747,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,516,000 after acquiring an additional 867,334 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 8,547,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Centerra Gold by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,031,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,356,000 after buying an additional 220,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Centerra Gold by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,164,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,862,000 after buying an additional 247,027 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.