Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 0.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.70. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $40.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average is $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.33.

In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $92,016.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $92,016.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,571.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 31.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 24.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,303,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,040,000 after acquiring an additional 457,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 30.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,636,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.