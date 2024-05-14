Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,616,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,842 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 8.24% of Century Communities worth $238,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,036,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,423,000 after acquiring an additional 180,095 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Century Communities by 17.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,114,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,424,000 after purchasing an additional 164,478 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 394,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,332,000 after purchasing an additional 97,953 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Century Communities by 275.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 73,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 54,093 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCS opened at $84.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $97.92.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $948.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.67 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

