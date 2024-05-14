Cerillion (LON:CER) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Cerillion (LON:CER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,675 ($21.04) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,690 ($21.23) price target on shares of Cerillion in a report on Monday.
Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Software, Services, and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Unify, a pre-packaged SaaS solution for quad-play CSPs; Cerillion Enterprise, a BSS/OSS solution for B2B telcos; Cerillion Engage, a streamlined BSS/OSS solution for digital brands; Cerillion Skyline, SaaS solution for subscription businesses; and Cerillion Metro BSS/OSS solution for smart cities.
