Cerillion (LON:CER) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Cerillion (LON:CER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,675 ($21.04) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,690 ($21.23) price target on shares of Cerillion in a report on Monday.

Get Cerillion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cerillion

Cerillion Stock Down 0.3 %

Cerillion Company Profile

Shares of CER traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,570 ($19.72). 40,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,390. Cerillion has a 1-year low of GBX 980 ($12.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,630 ($20.47). The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56. The company has a market capitalization of £463.31 million, a PE ratio of 3,568.18 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,534.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,493.02.

(Get Free Report)

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Software, Services, and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Unify, a pre-packaged SaaS solution for quad-play CSPs; Cerillion Enterprise, a BSS/OSS solution for B2B telcos; Cerillion Engage, a streamlined BSS/OSS solution for digital brands; Cerillion Skyline, SaaS solution for subscription businesses; and Cerillion Metro BSS/OSS solution for smart cities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cerillion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerillion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.