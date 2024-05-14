CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,228,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,318 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.17% of CF Industries worth $177,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 428.6% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE CF traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,886,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,892. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $87.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.01.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF Industries

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.