CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 333.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,845 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CF. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.36. 655,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,281. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.70 and its 200-day moving average is $78.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.55. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

