CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $43.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CG Oncology stock opened at $25.84 on Monday. CG Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.98.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGON. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CG Oncology in the first quarter worth about $102,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of CG Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CG Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $806,000. StemPoint Capital LP purchased a new position in CG Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $1,788,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CG Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $9,837,000. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

