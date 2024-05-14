ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Gap Up to $1.72

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.72, but opened at $1.83. ChargePoint shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 7,275,723 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.46.

ChargePoint Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $788.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.25.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.48 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 125.19% and a negative net margin of 90.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,209,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,209,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $47,453.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,359,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,412,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,846 shares of company stock valued at $296,562. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 443,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 109,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,688,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645,210 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 31,478 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

