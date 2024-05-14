Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Lowered to $228.00 at TD Cowen

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $260.00 to $228.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $255.27.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $231.69. 260,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,803. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.64. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Meritage Group LP boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,182,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,336,000 after acquiring an additional 26,892 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $1,058,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 456.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 452.1% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,513,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $409,985,000 after purchasing an additional 45,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.