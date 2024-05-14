Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 139 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $669,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.4% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.9% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 21,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $117.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.05 and its 200 day moving average is $105.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $119.60.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,472.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,350.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,444 shares of company stock worth $3,820,597 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

