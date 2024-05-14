Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 182 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 27,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,536,000 after buying an additional 27,349 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $470.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,765. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $479.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $451.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $446.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.43 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

