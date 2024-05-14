Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 666 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,011 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 372.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,736,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,164,208. The firm has a market cap of $139.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.64 and a 200-day moving average of $102.67. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

