Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $136.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.29.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $859,222.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $859,222.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at $23,817,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,454 shares of company stock worth $2,802,120. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

