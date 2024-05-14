Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 143.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 32,018.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 137,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 137,360 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,385. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.60. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $65.39 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

