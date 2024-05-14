Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 147 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.6% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $120.20 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $161.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.85 and its 200-day moving average is $129.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.05.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

