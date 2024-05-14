Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 18 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $957.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at $10,246,168.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $6,978,065. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $11.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $903.79. 739,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,071. The company has a market cap of $118.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.82. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $529.95 and a one year high of $1,007.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $938.59 and a 200 day moving average of $831.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 29.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

