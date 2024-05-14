Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in KLA by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in KLA by 484.5% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 3,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of KLA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,284 shares of company stock valued at $17,260,138 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.15.

Shares of KLAC traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $714.15. The company had a trading volume of 554,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $385.80 and a twelve month high of $729.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $690.91 and its 200-day moving average is $617.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

