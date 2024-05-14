Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 233,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,746,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,039,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,037. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $54.49 and a one year high of $68.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.13.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

