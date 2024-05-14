Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC dropped their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.18. 10,946,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,051,494. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.13. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

